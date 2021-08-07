Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

