Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BNP Paribas currently has $10.60 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on Repsol and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

