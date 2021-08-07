Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.72. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

