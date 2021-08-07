Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.22. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

