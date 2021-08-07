Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Shares of CRL opened at $408.41 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

