Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MarketWise’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketWise in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the newsletter publisher will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MarketWise’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $4,512,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $12,139,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

