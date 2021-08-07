Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSII. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

