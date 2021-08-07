Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stella-Jones Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.39.

SJ stock opened at C$42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.84. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$41.89 and a 52 week high of C$54.09.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

