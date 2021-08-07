Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Reaches $0.0372 on Exchanges

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and $38,709.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

MWAT is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

