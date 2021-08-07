Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after buying an additional 241,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

