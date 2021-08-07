Reviewing Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telecom Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.54 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -27.95

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina -0.41% -0.32% -0.17%

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

