Reviewing Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telecom Argentina and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.54 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -27.95 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -0.41% -0.32% -0.17% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.