ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.42 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.41.

In related news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

