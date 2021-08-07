Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady Sells 5,764 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RMNI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

