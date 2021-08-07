Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $285,568.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $285,568.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00030673 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000130 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.