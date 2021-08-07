Robert W. Baird Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $41.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

NYSE AQUA opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,661 shares of company stock worth $6,830,023. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 602,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

