Robert W. Baird Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $435.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $408.52 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

