Robert W. Baird Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $27.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

NYSE:UAA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Under Armour by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 194,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

