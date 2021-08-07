Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ROK opened at $314.33 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $315.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.
ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 165.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
