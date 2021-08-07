Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ROK opened at $314.33 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $315.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 165.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

