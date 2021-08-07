Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

RCKY traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 72,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,813. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.