Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 10,453,217 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYCEY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

