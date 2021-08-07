Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 10,453,217 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RYCEY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
