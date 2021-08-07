Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target to $8.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 1,627,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,223. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

