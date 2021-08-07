Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $562.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

