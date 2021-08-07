Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 374.29 ($4.89).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a one year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 346.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

