Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $130.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,862. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

