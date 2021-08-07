Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target to C$100.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$92.61.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$79.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.46. The stock has a market cap of C$24.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.78%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.