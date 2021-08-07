Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $140.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,355. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $4,205,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.