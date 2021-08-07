Royal Bank of Canada Buys 36,425 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

