Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $132.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JACK. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after buying an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,753,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.