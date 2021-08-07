Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TY. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth $5,648,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth $1,312,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TY stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

