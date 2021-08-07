Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 146,802 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $2,352,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 688.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 58.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.05. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

