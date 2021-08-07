Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.04 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 45.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,541,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $10,530,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 108,368 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.40. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

