Royal Bank of Canada Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.35.

TSE KEY traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 569,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.05. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 113.94.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

