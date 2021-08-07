Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of First Bancorp worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

