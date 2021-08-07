Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,780 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

