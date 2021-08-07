Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 47,222 Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.