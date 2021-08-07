Royal Bank of Canada Raises Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Price Target to $2,300.00

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CSU traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 27,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,713. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.32. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

