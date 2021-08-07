Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$300.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$249.69.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet stock opened at C$185.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$159.80 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 867.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$181.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.68%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,768.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.