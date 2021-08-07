Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.13.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.43. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

