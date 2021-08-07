RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $93.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several brokerages have commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

