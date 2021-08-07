RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on RTL Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

