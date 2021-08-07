Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 10th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.89.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.