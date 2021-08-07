Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

Shares of R opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock worth $5,775,482. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

