Safe Haven (SHA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.92 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.20 or 0.00852674 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.