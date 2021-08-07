SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $49.49. 763,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.44 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

