Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.66.

TSE:SSL opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.00. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$12.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

