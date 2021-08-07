Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 2,221,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,313. The company has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

