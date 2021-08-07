Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of SAPIF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86. Saputo has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

