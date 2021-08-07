Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of SAPIF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86. Saputo has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

