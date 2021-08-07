Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.13.

Shares of SAP traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.56. 288,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,988. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.85 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.72%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

