Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,775. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

